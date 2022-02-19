Cardiff City 1-1 Blackpool: Josh Bowler denied clear penalty as Seasiders draw on the road once again

Josh Bowler was clearly shoved to the ground as he was in full flow running into the Cardiff box. But rather than signal for a penalty, referee Darren Bond booked the winger for simulation.

The Seasiders had just been pegged back by Joel Bagan’s equaliser after Marvin Ekpiteta had given Neil Critchley’s side a first-half lead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result, Blackpool’s third straight draw, was a fair one but the Seasiders will perhaps feel they could have extended their lead during a dominant first-half.

The hosts inevitably fought their way back into the game in the second period, but ultimately the two sides were forced to share the points.

The Seasiders were given a major boost ahead of kick-off with the news that Marvin Ekpiteta was fit enough to start.

The defender hobbled off with what looked to be a hamstring injury against Bournemouth last week

Josh Bowler was bizarrely booked despite being shoved to the ground in the Cardiff box

But speaking ahead of the game, Neil Critchley revealed the knock wasn’t as bad as first feared. Even then, it was thought this game would come too soon for the centre-back.

Elsewhere, the Seasiders made two changes from last week’s cruel 2-1 defeat against the Cherries.

Jordan Gabriel and CJ Hamilton dropped out and Reece James and Charlie Kirk were drafted into the side.

For Kirk, it was his first start for the Seasiders since making the January move from Charlton Athletic.

There was no room for Kenny Dougall or Jake Beesley in the Blackpool squad, while Chris Maxwell (quad), Richard Keogh (calf), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) are remain sidelined.

Gary Madine led the line alongside Jerry Yates against a side he failed to score for during an unsuccessful spell in the Welsh capital, having moved for £6m in 2018.

There was a familiar face in the Cardiff side in the form of Ryan Wintle, who was recalled by his parent club at the start of January following an impressive loan spell at Bloomfield Road.

Both sides struggled to get to grips with the wind in the early stages, which made for a relatively dull start in terms of goalmouth action.

The game’s first chance, if you can call it that, came the way of Cardiff as Dan Grimshaw was forced to backtrack and tip Cody Drameh’s cross over his bar.

Four minutes later, Blackpool’s loyal band of 600 or so fans were in dreamland when Marvin Ekpiteta gave the Seasiders an early lead.

It was a striker’s finish from the centre-back, who headed Charlie Kirk’s cross back across the keeper and into the top corner after Josh Bowler’s free-kick had been partially cleared.

Pool looked dangerous whenever they got the ball anywhere near the Cardiff goal. Madine skewed a volley wide - which was greeted by ironic cheers from the home fans - before Kirk saw an overhit cross almost drop over the back-pedalling Alex Smithies who did well to tip over.

At the other end, some hesitant defending from Dujon Sterling almost allowed two Cardiff players to nip in and take the ball off him inside Blackpool’s penalty area, but thankfully the visitors were able to scramble clear.

By and large though, the game was being controlled by the Seasiders, who were settled and dominating possession.

Despite being a goal down, the Bluebirds still opted to sit off Blackpool, which was a bizarre approach to take which only seemed to suit the visitors.

Instead, Cardiff looked to take their chances when they came, throwing men forward whenever they won a throw-in or free-kick deep into Blackpool territory.

One of these long throws from Will Vaulks reached Jordan Hugill inside the six-yard box, but the former Preston North End man could only head over the bar under pressure from a couple of Blackpool players.

The home fans began to show their displeasure towards the end of the half, as their side continued to show minimal adventure.

Cardiff showed more urgency in the first four minutes of the second-half than they did for the entirety of the first period. Lo and behold, it resulted in a goal.

It was a soft one to concede from Blackpool’s point of view, as Drameh was allowed to run forward down the right almost unopposed to ball the ball on a plate for wing-back Joel Bagan to tap home.

It prompted a spell of pressure from the home side, who had their tails up and hunted down a quick second.

Just before the hour mark, the Seasiders were dealt a major let-off when Bagan fired wide despite being left in acres of space at the back post.

After some confusion from the referee, who opted to award Blackpool a free-kick on the edge of the box 15 seconds after deciding against it, Callum Connolly had a shot charged down. Pool kept the ball alive and came close through the excellent Kevin Stewart, whose low effort was saved by Smithies at the second attempt.

Blackpool were then denied what appeared to be a nailed on penalty when Josh Bowler was shoved to ground at full flight in the Cardiff box.

But rather than point to the spot, referee Darren Bond booked the winger for simulation to the fury of Critchley in the dugout.

The game remained on a knife-edged as we entered the final 10 minutes, as Vaulks fired just wide from the edge of the box for the hosts.

It followed a hopeful punt into the Blackpool box which was kept alive by former Seasider Uche Ikpeazu, who caused Critchley’s men some problems off the bench in the final stages.

The Seasiders came close to a winner three minutes from time when substitute CJ Hamilton provided a teasing cross from the left which Madine came agonisingly close to reaching at the back post.

Bagan, the scorer of Cardiff’s equaliser, then saw a fierce drive parried behind by Dan Grimshaw, before Aden Flint headed against the foot of the post from the resulting corner.

The game ended in utterly bizarre fashion as the referee blew for full-time 30 seconds before the four minutes of stoppage time were up.

Recognising his mistake, Bond allowed the game to continue only to call time shortly afterwards - perfectly encapsulating his poor day at the office.

TEAMS

Cardiff: Smithies, Drameh, Flint, McGuiness, Ng, Bagan, Wintle, Vaulks, Doyle, Davies (Harris), Hugill (Ikpeazu)

Subs not used: Phillips, Denham, Doughty, Pack, King

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, James, Connolly, Stewart, Bowler, Kirk (Hamilton), Yates (Lavery), Madine

Subs not used: Moore, Casey, Gabriel, Robson, Dale

Referee: Darren Bond

Attendance: 19,025.