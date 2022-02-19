Cardiff City v Blackpool: Live match updates

Neil Critchley's side make the long trip to South Wales today

“We know every game is different. Cardiff on Saturday won’t be the same as Bournemouth last Saturday, it will be completely different.

“What we have to show is that champion’s mentality, if you like, that when you get punched you get back up and you go again.

“I’ve got no doubt our players, because they’ve done it during games and after games, will do it again on Saturday.

“Cardiff have had some positive results recently, especially at home where they’ve beaten some good teams like Coventry, Peterborough and Nottingham Forest,” Pool’s head coach said.

“They’re in a good run of form. They beat Barnsley away too and they seem to have found a way that suits them, which is pretty much 5-3-2 with everyone behind the ball and they make things very difficult for teams to break them down. They carry a threat going forwards as well.