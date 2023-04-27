Blackpool 2-3 Millwall as it happened as Seasiders are relegated to League One
Blackpool take on Millwall in front of the Sky Sports cameras tonight knowing they MUST pick up three points to keep their survival chances alive.
To find out if that happens, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Blackpool v Millwall - live updates
Stephen Dobbie’s reaction
FULL TIME
FT: Blackpool 2-3 Millwall
The Seasiders are relegated to League One.
90+9 - Close
Sub Tyler Burey almost adds a fourth for Millwall but drags his shot across the face of goal.
90+3 - Shame
Jordan Gabriel is stretchered off. Blackpool will end the game with 10 men.
90 - Stoppage time
NINE minutes of stoppage time.
Could well be more given the stretcher is currently out for Jordan Gabriel.
85 - Nelson up top
Marvin is actually at centre-back. Curtis Nelson is the man up front.
84 - Third change
Marvin Ekpiteta replaces CJ Hamilton and goes up top. Needs must.
79 - Second change
Brad Holmes on for Lewis Fiorini.
77 - Over
Charlie Patino cuts back onto his weaker right foot and lofts it comfortably over the bar.
75 - GOAL MILLWALL (2-3)
Dan Grimshaw goes the right way but Zian Flemming tucks it away.