BREAKING
Blackpool 2-3 Millwall as it happened as Seasiders are relegated to League One

Blackpool take on Millwall in front of the Sky Sports cameras tonight knowing they MUST pick up three points to keep their survival chances alive.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 22:56 BST

To find out if that happens, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

The Seasiders take on Millwall in front of the Sky Sports camerasThe Seasiders take on Millwall in front of the Sky Sports cameras
The Seasiders take on Millwall in front of the Sky Sports cameras

Blackpool v Millwall - live updates

23:02 BST

Stephen Dobbie’s reaction

22:02 BST

FULL TIME

FT: Blackpool 2-3 Millwall

The Seasiders are relegated to League One.

21:59 BST

90+9 - Close

Sub Tyler Burey almost adds a fourth for Millwall but drags his shot across the face of goal.

21:52 BST

90+3 - Shame

Jordan Gabriel is stretchered off. Blackpool will end the game with 10 men.

21:50 BST

90 - Stoppage time

NINE minutes of stoppage time.

Could well be more given the stretcher is currently out for Jordan Gabriel.

21:44 BST

85 - Nelson up top

Marvin is actually at centre-back. Curtis Nelson is the man up front.

21:43 BST

84 - Third change

Marvin Ekpiteta replaces CJ Hamilton and goes up top. Needs must.

21:38 BST

79 - Second change

Brad Holmes on for Lewis Fiorini.

21:36 BST

77 - Over

Charlie Patino cuts back onto his weaker right foot and lofts it comfortably over the bar.

21:34 BST

75 - GOAL MILLWALL (2-3)

Dan Grimshaw goes the right way but Zian Flemming tucks it away.

