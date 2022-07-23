It is safe to say it has been a relatively quiet summer transfer window for Blackpool.
It is just over a month since Michael Appleton was confirmed as the new man in charge at Bloomfield Road and he has added just two new players to his ranks after securing loan deals for Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini and Liverpool defender Rhys Williams.
More signings should follow ahead of the new Championship season, although Appleton is wary of not making mistakes he has made at his former clubs.
Speaking earlier this month, he said: “I can only go back to what happened last season at my previous club where we probably did that, ending up taking players that weren’t ready or weren’t as good as what we had previously and weren’t ready for the level.
“I’m conscious of that not happening again.”
With the window approaching its final month, The Gazette takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Tangerines and their current Championship rivals.