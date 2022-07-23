How Blackpool could line up against Everton as Michael Appleton prepares to name his strongest side

With just a week to go until the season gets underway, Michael Appleton will use this opportunity to name his strongest XI ahead of the curtain raiser against Reading.
So who will feature? Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up...
1. GK - Dan Grimshaw
Appleton revealed the keeper that starts against Everton is likely to be the man that gets the nod against Reading next week. Grimmy appears to be the popular choice among the fans...
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. RB - Callum Connolly
With Jordan Gabriel still sidelined, Connolly is likely to fill-in at right-back for the start of the season - just as he did last year.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
The first name on the teamsheet. Likely to wear the captain's armband too if Chris Maxwell doesn't start.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. CB - Richard Keogh
It will be fascinating to see who gets the nod next to Big Marv. Keogh is the safe choice, but new signing Rhys Williams, Jordan Thorniley and Doug Tharme are also in the equation.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth