Michael Appleton's side face Premier League opposition on Sunday afternoon

How Blackpool could line up against Everton as Michael Appleton prepares to name his strongest side

Blackpool welcome Frank Lampard’s Everton side to Bloomfield Road on Sunday for their latest pre-season outing.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 9:11 am
Updated Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 9:16 am

With just a week to go until the season gets underway, Michael Appleton will use this opportunity to name his strongest XI ahead of the curtain raiser against Reading.

So who will feature? Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up...

1. GK - Dan Grimshaw

Appleton revealed the keeper that starts against Everton is likely to be the man that gets the nod against Reading next week. Grimmy appears to be the popular choice among the fans...

2. RB - Callum Connolly

With Jordan Gabriel still sidelined, Connolly is likely to fill-in at right-back for the start of the season - just as he did last year.

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The first name on the teamsheet. Likely to wear the captain's armband too if Chris Maxwell doesn't start.

4. CB - Richard Keogh

It will be fascinating to see who gets the nod next to Big Marv. Keogh is the safe choice, but new signing Rhys Williams, Jordan Thorniley and Doug Tharme are also in the equation.

