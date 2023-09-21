The Blackpool fan favourite has joined the Tangerines’ League One rivals - after leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool defender Ben Heneghan has signed a deal with League One rivals Fleetwood Town.

The 30-year-old was a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, and has now joined the Cod Army as Lee Johnson's first signing since his appointment earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heneghan made a handful of appearances after joining the Owls in summer of 2022, and he was limited to just 13 games in total. He required surgery for a knee injury, and his last competitive match came on October 22, 2022.

“I feel perfectly good and have a point to prove here at Fleetwood,” said Heneghan in an interview with Fleetwood’s official media channels.

“My main focus is to get back playing week-in-week-out, that’s my aim. I’ve got to stamp my authority and make an impression so the manager will choose me. There are 39 games in the league, and a few cup games as well, and I’m the type of player that wants to play in every one of them and the manager will know that.

“I’ll be my biggest critic as I know what I can achieve at this level, I’m confident I can do it – I want to be playing, I want to keep clean sheets, and I want to be winning games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heneghan spent two seasons at Bloomfield Road, having joined on loan twice from Sheffield United. He made 80 appearances for the club as the Tangerines recorded 10th and 13th place finishes under Terry McPhillips, Simon Grayson, and then Neil Critchley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left Bramall Lane in the summer of 2020 but despite two years at Blackpool, he joined AFC Wimbledon. He spent two years at Plough Lane before joining League One play-off winners Sheffield Wednesday.