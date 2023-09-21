News you can trust since 1873
Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 16:01 BST
Former Blackpool defender Ben Heneghan has signed a deal with League One rivals Fleetwood Town.

The 30-year-old was a free agent after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, and has now joined the Cod Army as Lee Johnson's first signing since his appointment earlier this month.

Heneghan made a handful of appearances after joining the Owls in summer of 2022, and he was limited to just 13 games in total. He required surgery for a knee injury, and his last competitive match came on October 22, 2022.

“I feel perfectly good and have a point to prove here at Fleetwood,” said Heneghan in an interview with Fleetwood’s official media channels.

“My main focus is to get back playing week-in-week-out, that’s my aim. I’ve got to stamp my authority and make an impression so the manager will choose me. There are 39 games in the league, and a few cup games as well, and I’m the type of player that wants to play in every one of them and the manager will know that.

“I’ll be my biggest critic as I know what I can achieve at this level, I’m confident I can do it – I want to be playing, I want to keep clean sheets, and I want to be winning games.”

Heneghan spent two seasons at Bloomfield Road, having joined on loan twice from Sheffield United. He made 80 appearances for the club as the Tangerines recorded 10th and 13th place finishes under Terry McPhillips, Simon Grayson, and then Neil Critchley.

He left Bramall Lane in the summer of 2020 but despite two years at Blackpool, he joined AFC Wimbledon. He spent two years at Plough Lane before joining League One play-off winners Sheffield Wednesday.

The experienced centre-half could make his debut as quickly as this Saturday when Fleetwood travel to the Pirrelli Stadium to face Burton Albion. Blackpool are due to host Fleetwood on Saturday, March 23, and that is when Heneghan could make his return to Bloomfield Road where the home supporters adored him.

