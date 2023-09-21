Blackpool FC: Here is our predicted Seasiders line-up for Saturday's game against Reading
Blackpool welcome Reading to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
The Seasiders head into the fixture on the back of their 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.
Neil Critchley’s side have only found the back of the net on four occasions in League One so far this season, with only three teams in the division scoring less.
Here is our predicted line-up for this weekend’s game:
