Barrow v Blackpool injury news - as five ruled out and one doubt

Blackpool and Barrow will both have to contend with injuries ahead of their EFL Trophy meeting at Holker Street this evening.

The Tangerines and the Bluebirds meet in their first group stage match tonight, and with no league fixture to look forward to at the weekend, both managers may feel inclined to name a stronger side than usual. Barrow’s match with Morecambe was called off because of international call-ups, and that was the same reason for the postponement for Fleetwood’s cancelled Lancashire Derby with Fleetwood Town.

Blackpool team news

Neil Critchley is unable to call upon Jordan Gabriel, Shayne Lavery and Jordan Gabriel for this clash. Lavery was subbed off with a hamstring problem against Lincoln City nearly a fortnight ago and that's had him out of action for the past few games. It's been well documented that Joseph suffered his own hamstring injury and he's expected to be out past the international break, as well as Gabriel who is still recovering from an injury picked up from last season.

Lavery was due to report for international duty with Northern Ireland but is now out for a ‘couple of weeks’ whilst he recovers from the hamstring injury.

Barrow team news

The hosts are still without midfielder Ben Whitfield, who is sidelined for a 'couple of weeks' according to manager Pete Wild. He assisted most of their goals last season but hasn't appeared this campaign because of an achilles injury that has kept him out of action. It was hoped that he would return to action at the end of August, but he's suffered a slight set back, and now will be sidelined for a further few weeks.

Former Arsenal man and Irish defender Mazeed Ogungbo is another that hasn't featured for Barrow this season, and he's a couple of weeks away, having suffered a knee injury in pre-season. The 20-year-old along with Whitfield are the only injury concerns for Barrow, and it will be interesting to see how Wild lines up his side this evening.

Barrow won 1-0 against Harrogate Town at the weekend thanks to Kian Spence's 21st minute strike, and Paul Farman made a penalty save to keep their lead intact. The Cumbrian side recently signed former Aston Villa and Wales centre-back James Chester, though he wasn't in the match-day squad at the weekend, and may still need to get up to speed on the training ground.