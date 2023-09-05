News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Here is our predicted Seasiders line-up for the EFL Trophy game away to Barrow

Blackpool travel to Holker Street to take on Barrow in their opening game of the EFL Trophy group stages.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

The Seasiders head into this one on the back of their 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

Neil Critchley has admitted he will give different players opportunities during the cup matches.

Here is our predicted line-up for this evening’s game:

Richard O'Donnell featured in the Seasiders' two EFL Cup games.

1. Richard O'Donnell

Richard O'Donnell featured in the Seasiders' two EFL Cup games. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

The game against Barrow could see Doug Tharme get an appearance for the Seasiders.

2. Doug Tharme

The game against Barrow could see Doug Tharme get an appearance for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Marvin Ekpiteta was dropped from the Tangerines' starting 11 for the game against Wigan.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta was dropped from the Tangerines' starting 11 for the game against Wigan. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Olly Casey has been one of the Seasider's standout performers this season.

4. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been one of the Seasider's standout performers this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Could Karamoko Dembele make his Seasiders' debut in the game against Barrow?

5. Karamoko Dembele

Could Karamoko Dembele make his Seasiders' debut in the game against Barrow? Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Tashan Oakley-Boothe joined Blackpool on a free transfer during the summer transfer window.

6. Tashan Oakley-Boothe

Tashan Oakley-Boothe joined Blackpool on a free transfer during the summer transfer window. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

