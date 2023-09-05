Blackpool travel to Holker Street to take on Barrow in their opening game of the EFL Trophy group stages.
Neil Critchley has admitted he will give different players opportunities during the cup matches.
Here is our predicted line-up for this evening’s game:
1. Richard O'Donnell
Richard O'Donnell featured in the Seasiders' two EFL Cup games. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Doug Tharme
The game against Barrow could see Doug Tharme get an appearance for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
3. Marvin Ekpiteta
Marvin Ekpiteta was dropped from the Tangerines' starting 11 for the game against Wigan. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Olly Casey
Olly Casey has been one of the Seasider's standout performers this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. Karamoko Dembele
Could Karamoko Dembele make his Seasiders' debut in the game against Barrow? Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
6. Tashan Oakley-Boothe
Tashan Oakley-Boothe joined Blackpool on a free transfer during the summer transfer window. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns