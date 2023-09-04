News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Matthew Pennington discusses his time with the Seasiders so far and his ambitions for the season

Matthew Pennington says there is a real togetherness in the Blackpool squad and believes that spirit can drive them towards good things this campaign.
By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST

The defender made the move to Bloomfield Road from Shrewsbury Town on a free transfer during the off-season.

Pennington states he’s been impressed by what he’s seen so far and is happy to be working under Neil Critchley after observing him from the outside for a number of years.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said.

Matthew Pennington (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)
Matthew Pennington (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)
“I’m looking forward to playing more games in Tangerine.

“It’s a good, honest group and I’ve settled in well.

“We’ve got some really good lads in the changing room. They’re good humans and good players as well.

“The lads work hard for each other, which only bodes well for the team.

“We had a good week away in Ireland in pre-season which always helps to bed everyone in.

“Then, we’ve had a few more signings coming in, so it’s about gelling them into the group as quickly as possible and getting that togetherness, because if you’ve got that it makes a difference and you can get results in the last minute of games.

Seasiders owner Simon Sadler releases statement reiterating his commitment to th...
“Connections all over the pitch are really important, and the more we play together, the more it’ll improve.

“We’ve probably not had as much time on the grass as the gaffer would’ve liked in the last few weeks but now we’ve got that chance and we’ve got to capitalise on that.

“I’m enjoying the manager’s style, and how he likes to train and work every day.

“I knew of Critch (Neil Critchley) before I came here but I had never met him before.

“I follow a lot of football so I knew that he had been at Liverpool for years, I might’ve actually played against him at Everton when I was a young boy.”

Pennington’s debut for the Seasiders was disrupted through injury, with the centre back forced off groin problem in the season opener against Burton Albion, but has since made his return to action and is now fully focussed on finding his best form.

“It wasn’t nice,” he added.

“I had worked hard in pre-season and had the intention to start really well, but unfortunately I had to come off.

“That’s what happens in football sometimes, but I kept my head down and got back into the team- which has been really good.

“I’ve been at a lot of different teams and have played in this league a lot, so I know it and what it demands from players.

“Those experiences are only going to help me.

“My personal target is to play as many games as possible and improve under the manager.”

The Seasiders head into a break from League One action on the back of a dramatic 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic.

Kenny Dougall scored a late winner to give Critchley’s side their first league victory since the opening day of the season- just minutes after the visitors had equalised through a Josh Magennis header.

