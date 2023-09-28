Barnsley v Blackpool injury news as five ruled out and two doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of the League One clash between Barnsley and Blackpool at Oakwell Stadium.

Blackpool travel to Oakwell Stadium hoping to win for the first time on the road in the 2023/24 League One season.

The Tangerines issued the perfect response to the disappointment against Wycombe Wanderers with a 4-1 win against Huddersfield Town.

Summer signing Jordan Rhodes scored a hat-trick and was named in the team of the week.

Barnsley beat Northampton Town 2-1 last week and followed that up with a win over Manchester City’s under-21’s on Tuesday night. The Tykes made a few changes and rested the divisions top scorer Devante Cole so he should be ready for action.

Here’s the latest team and injury news regarding both Blackpool and Barnsley ahead of their League One clash:

Blackpool team news

In midweek, several first-team players featured for the reserves team in their 3-0 win over Preston North End in the Central League Derby. Marvin Ekpiteta, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Karamoko and Jake Beesley played, as well as Doug Tharme, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Dominic Thompson.

Andy Lyons has been afforded absence from Blackpool over the last month, but has resumed training but has emerged as a doubt. He suffered a head injury against the Lilywhites, and was forced off at half-time.

Dembele, Ekpiteta and youngster Dannen Francis scred, and the former may have given Neil Critchley a reminder of his obvious talents.

Jordan Gabriel and Kyle Joseph are Blackpool’s two confirmed absentees. Gabriel has not featured this season after injuring his knee back in May, which required surgery.

Kenny Dougall is a doubt meanwhile after being forced off with an ankle injur y against Reading. He was taken off as a precaution but his current status is doubtful.

Summer sgning Kyle Joseph suffered a hamstring problem during a Carabao Cup clash and that has ruled him out for the next month at least.

Out: Jordan Gabriel and Kyle Joseph. Doubt: Andy Lyons and Kenny Dougall.

Barnsley team news

The Tykes are to be without a defensive trio for Saturday’s clash, which Blackpool will aim to exploit, however they are yet to find the back of the net on their travels.

Connell has been sidelined with illness so far and has not made an appearance this season. The 22-year-old is making positive strides however towards a return.

He has returned to training and is doing light exercise work however a return to action is still some way off.

Tykes manager Neil Collins said: “It’s a step forward, but don’t be asking me in a week’s time if he’s ready!

“It’s still very, very early days stages but it’s a positive sign to see him.”

Earlier this month it was revealed Robbie Cundy was closing in on a return to training. He has not played due to glute and hip issues, and has been dealt a few set backs but is pushing for his first appearance of the season.

Kacper Lopata is unavailable after hurting his shoulder last weekend. He didn’t feature for Barnsley in their win over Manchester City’s under-21’s in the EFL Trophy and he’s expected to be out for the ‘short-term’ according to his manager.

As mentioned, Devante Cole did not feature at all on Tuesday, and instead Fabio Jalo and Max Watters started. Cole has nine goals in as many matches, and the 29-year-old could partner up with Sam Cosgrove who was linked with a move to Blackpool earlier this summer.