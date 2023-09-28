How the 24 teams in the League One rank in the average away attendance table

Blackpool fans have already had their fair share of long journeys to make in the 2023/24 League One season.

Three away league gams have been played so far and unfortunately supporters are yet to see their team score on the road.

A goalless draw with Exeter City was played on August 12, and then 12 days later fans witnessed a 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City.

The international break brought a brief pause in the season but Wycombe Wanderers beat the Tangerines 2-0 in what was a frustrating afternoon at Adams Park, especially when the club received an apology over some incorrect refereeing decisions.

Blackpool are back on the road this week and face one of their toughest tests yet - a trip to promotion-chasing Barnsley.

The Tykes lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off last year and are going for promotion against under Neil Collins. Their home record is something that hopefully Blackpool can take advantage of though.

They won 7-0 against Port Vale on the opening day and then suffered defeats to Peterborough United and Oxford United.

A month nearly passed then until their next home match and they beat Burton Albion 2-0 but in their last home match to Portsmouth, in which they went 3-0 down inside half-an-hour.

An initial allocation of 1,066 tickets as given to Blackpool and it'll be interesting to see how many fans make the trip.

If Blackpool can sell out that allocation then it would go a long way towards helping with their average away following. Most teams have played eight games whilst others have played nine, and so with that many games on the board, we take a look at the average away attendances so far.

*All attendances statistics come from the information collated by EFL website The 72.

