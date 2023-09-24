News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley provides Kenny Dougall injury update and explains why certain players missed out against Reading

Kenny Dougall went off with an injury at half time of Blackpool’s 4-1 victory over Reading.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
The midfielder received treatment in the early stages of the game at Bloomfield Road, and despite playing on, he didn’t return after the break.

Neil Critchley is hopeful it’s nothing to be alarmed about.

"He rolled his ankle a little bit in the first half,” he explained.

Blackpool took on Reading at Bloomfield Road (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Blackpool took on Reading at Bloomfield Road (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
Blackpool took on Reading at Bloomfield Road (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

"He had his foot in an ice box and we taped it up.

"Hopefully it’s not too serious- it was just a bit of a precaution.”

Critchley made four changes to his side for the win against the Royals, with both Albie Morgan and Jake Beesley dropping out completely.

"It was just rotation,” he stated.

"Albie has played pretty much every game so far, and Bees has played a lot after coming off the back of very little football last year.

"It was a little breather and a little rest.

"It will help them mentally and emotionally.

"Everyone will play their part this season, some will play more than others.

"The hardest part of my job is picking 11 every week and leaving players out- particularly when you have relationships with them.

"I’ve had a few sleepless nights this week, but that’s the job and that’s what you have to do.

"They will respond, as all the other players do.

"They’ll be down because they want to play, but I know on Monday morning they’ll be back in working hard and will be ready to go again.”

