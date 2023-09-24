Kenny Dougall went off with an injury at half time of Blackpool’s 4-1 victory over Reading.

The midfielder received treatment in the early stages of the game at Bloomfield Road, and despite playing on, he didn’t return after the break.

Neil Critchley is hopeful it’s nothing to be alarmed about.

"He rolled his ankle a little bit in the first half,” he explained.

Blackpool took on Reading at Bloomfield Road (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

"He had his foot in an ice box and we taped it up.

"Hopefully it’s not too serious- it was just a bit of a precaution.”

Critchley made four changes to his side for the win against the Royals, with both Albie Morgan and Jake Beesley dropping out completely.

"It was just rotation,” he stated.

"Albie has played pretty much every game so far, and Bees has played a lot after coming off the back of very little football last year.

"It was a little breather and a little rest.

"It will help them mentally and emotionally.

"Everyone will play their part this season, some will play more than others.

"The hardest part of my job is picking 11 every week and leaving players out- particularly when you have relationships with them.

"I’ve had a few sleepless nights this week, but that’s the job and that’s what you have to do.

"They will respond, as all the other players do.