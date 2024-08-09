Sheffield Wednesday 'actively' trying to find transfer for 19-year-old linked with Blackpool
According to our friends at The Star, the Owls are now 'actively' trying to get Cadamarteri a loan move this summer. Wednesday signed Ike Ugbo from Troyes on a permanent transfer and that has now sped up transfer proceedings, as the youngster falls slightly down the pecking order.
It was reported by Darren Witcoop on August 2, that Wrexham had emerged as the front-runners to sign Cadamarteri. In an earlier report, The Star credited Blackpool along with their League One rivals Lincoln City and Stockport County with interest in the forward. Clubs in Scotland are also interested with Dundee United, Hibernian and Motherwell all keen.
Despite Witcoop's claim that Wrexham were a 'front-runner', Cadamarteri's decision has not been made yet and he will be weighing up his options before deciding on which club will benefit him the most in a crucial stage of his development.“
Speaking on Tuesday, head coach Neil Critchley addressed Blackpool’s position on the remainder of the transfer window. He said: ‘There’s still three or four weeks of the window left yet, we’re a bit thin in certain positions. ‘If you look at the players who left us and where they played, we probably need to strengthen in those areas.
‘We’re working extremely hard and speaking every day because the squad is lacking a little bit of depth.
‘We’re in the market for good players we think can make a difference to the squad, when you do that it raises.
“We’re in the market for players all over the pitch. If we can improve any area then we will.’
