Transfer hope shared by Blackpool boss ahead of League One opening weekend amid links with Sheffield Wednesday forward
The Seasiders get the campaign underway against Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium next Saturday, as they aim to improve on last term’s eighth place finish.
Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson and Lee Evans have all arrived at Bloomfield Road so far this summer, but the Blackpool boss is keen to quickly get more business done.
In the last few days, the Fylde Coast outfit have been linked with Sheffield Wednesday youngster Bailey Cadamarteri, while at the beginning of last week they were tipped to make a move for former loanee and Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton.
“There’s still three or four weeks of the window left yet, we’re a bit thin in certain positions,” Critchley said.
“If you look at the players who left us and where they played, we probably need to strengthen in those areas.
“We’re working extremely hard and speaking every day because the squad is lacking a little bit of depth.
“We’re in the market for good players we think can make a difference to the squad, when you do that it raises the bar for everyone else, it keeps everyone on their toes.
“We’re in the market for players all over the pitch. If we can improve any area then we will.
“It’d be nice to get one or two through the door before next Saturday. By the end of the window, the squad will look a little bit different to what it does now I would’ve thought.
“It helps (getting players in before the first game). The more time you get working with players, especially the way we coach, is important, but good players learn very quickly.
“Last year Jordan Rhodes came in after the start of the season, and Hayden (Coulson) came in halfway through, so sometimes you need to be a little bit patient in waiting for the right players. For me personally, that can be frustrating because ideally you want them on the first day of pre-season.”
