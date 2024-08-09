Blackpool youngster heads to National League South side on short-term deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool youngster Kwaku Donkor has joined Welling United on a short-term loan.

The 19-year-old will head to the National League South side on a three-month deal, and could be in action this weekend as the Wings get their season underway against Aveley at Park View Road.

Donkor signed his first professional deal at Bloomfield Road last summer, and went on to make his first-team debut in an EFL Trophy game away to Barrow, before featuring two more times in the same competition.

The wing-back is no stranger to the sixth tier of English football, having spent time on loan with Havant & Waterlooville on loan last season.

During his stint at Westleigh Park, he featured 14 times in total after making the move in January.

The Seasiders have already loaned out Josh Miles this summer, with the attacker set to face King’s Lynn Town with Warrington Town in National League North this weekend.