Steve Bruce admits there were some harsh half time words before Blackpool claimed a 3-1 victory over Stevenage.

On the back of their 2-1 defeat away to Rotherham United just under a fortnight ago, the Seasiders were underwhelming during the opening 45 minutes of the Good Friday fixture at the Lamex Stadium.

After the break, Bruce’s side burst into life, with Rob Apter bagging a hat trick, and Ashley Fletcher providing the assists for all three goals.

“I’m never going to repeat what was said in the dressing room, but there were a few words said, let’s put it that way,” the Blackpool boss said.

“I was delighted with the reaction, but you can’t keep losing your temper at my age very often. I wasn’t happy with our first half performance, and it reminded me too much of Rotherham, so it was good to see them have a reaction and a bit of spark about them.

“When we play the way we’ve done there, then we’re a handful for any team in the competition.”

The fight for the play-offs

The Seasiders are now six points off Leyton Orient - who have moved up into the final play-off spot following defeats for Reading, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town.

Richie Wellens’ side and the Royals are both on 69 points, with only goal difference separating the two, while the Trotters are on 66 and the Terriers are on 64 - with all four having played one more game than Blackpool.

“We’re still alive aren’t we,” Bruce added.

“We’ve got a blistering game on Monday and it should be a classic, so let’s look forward to that and see if we can keep ourselves in the loop; if we can with a game in hand, then who knows.

“You’ve probably seen some strange results in the last two or three weeks, with us included. It always happens, especially at this level.

“If is always a big word, but if we had beaten Rotherham then we’d be in a much healthier position. We didn’t do enough to win that game, which was disappointing.”

