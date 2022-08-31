Are struggling Scunthorpe United the right fit for Blackpool starlet Rob Apter?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old was brought to Glanford Park by Keith Hill on Sunday, but two days later the former Rochdale boss lost his job.

Apter made his debut off the bench during Scunthorpe’s Bank Holiday Monday 2-0 defeat to Halifax Town, their fifth loss on the spin.

The result leaves the Iron second from bottom in the National League having won just one of their opening six games.

It’s been a difficult few years for Scunthorpe, who were relegated from League Two last season after picking up just 26 points.

In fact, the North Lincolnshire side have spiralled down the divisions, losing 80 of their last 181 games since the start of the 2018/19 campaign, winning just 40.

It’s sparked concern among some supporters that Scunthorpe might not be the best destination for Apter to continue his development, but Appleton has played down those worries.

When asked if he thinks it’s a good move for Apter, Pool’s head coach told The Gazette: “I think so.

“I know Scunthorpe haven’t had a great start to the season, but it’s a club that’s been in the Football League for a very, very long time.

“They might potentially be reeling a little bit from that and still getting their heads around the fact they’re now competing in the National League.

“But once they do, it’s a big club at that level and it’s an opportunity for Rob to play at a good level at a good football club where there will be an expectation on that team and that group.

“They’ve obviously got a very experienced manager, so they’re all good experiences for Rob moving forward.”

Apter is joined in the Scunthorpe squad by former Seasiders Colin Daniel, Liam Feeney and Joe Nuttall.

The academy graduate, who signed his first professional contract at Bloomfield Road in November 2020, will be hoping to make his first start when Scunthorpe host Boreham Wood on Saturday.