What Blackpool starlet Rob Apter said about his loan move to Scunthorpe United
Rob Apter has joined National League side Scunthorpe United on a youth loan until January.
The 19-year-old could make his Iron debut today in their Bank Holiday Monday clash against Halifax Town at Glanford Park.
Keith Hill’s side, which also includes former Seasiders Liam Feeney and Joe Nuttall, are currently struggling at the wrong end of the National League table, having taken just three points from their opening five games.
But for Apter, who Blackpool can recall after 28 days should they need to, this provides the exciting attacking midfielder with another opportunity to get regular first-team football under his belt.
"I'm feeling good and ready to go,” he said of his move.
“here was interest through pre-season and I feel it's a club where I can have a go.
"The manager says there's a good group here and it's an exciting move for me.
"I like to get on the ball against players one-versus-one, dribble the ball, score goals, attack and assist.
"It's a very good league and I want to get playing in it and show what I can do. Every game will be a tough battle but I'll learn from this experience and want to hit the ground running here, playing the best I can.
"It was good to get into training with the lads and see what they're about.
"I can't wait to get onto the grass and play in front of the fans.
"The aim is to score as many goals as possible, and win as many games as we can."