Will Leeds United loanee make his debut? Blackpool's predicted line-up for Blackburn Rovers clash

Blackpool will be looking to continue their run of recent results when they take on Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers in front of the Sky Sports cameras tonight.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:00 am

Michael Appleton will once again be without seven first-team players as he prepares to face his former club.

Sonny Carey serves the second game of his three-match suspension, while Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.

It forced Appleton change from a 4-3-3 system to a 4-4-2 on Saturday, which made for an enthralling 3-3 draw against Bristol City.

Will Pool stick with the same side or look to mix things up?

Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up...

1. The last dance?

Blackpool fans will be hoping tonight's game isn't the last they see of Josh Bowler in a tangerine shirt

2. GK - Dan Grimshaw

Grimmy will be hoping for a bit of respite after back-to-back 3-3 draws.

3. RB - Jordan Gabriel

The Seasiders will be desperate to keen Gabriel fit with Andy Lyons not arriving until January.

4. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The skipper has delivered some outstanding displays in recent weeks.

