Andy Lyons to join Blackpool's training camp in Spain ahead of January move

The full-back won’t officially become a Blackpool player until his permanent move from Shamrock Rovers is ratified when the transfer window reopens in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But head coach Michael Appleton had previously gone on record with his hope of being able to work with Lyons on the grass prior to his move becoming official.

The Seasiders have now confirmed the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international will train with his new teammates in preparation for his debut.

The Gazette understands the 22-year-old is among the group that have flown out to South-East Spain this week for a six-day training camp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After completing the formalities of his move, which includes a three-and-a-half year contract with the option for a further 12 months, Lyons said: “It’s been a long time coming and I’m delighted to be here.

“I’ve finished the season with Shamrock Rovers, which I was delighted to do because we won the league and got to play European football, but to be finally here is brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyons has now arrived at Bloomfield Road ahead of his January move

“I’ve been shown around the stadium and had a good look around. It’s been good to meet some of the people at the club and I’d like to thank everybody for the welcome. I’m really looking forward to getting going now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyons played predominately as a left wing-back for Shamrock Rovers but he’s been brought to Bloomfield Road to bolster Blackpool’s options at right-back.

The adventurous defender was recently named PFA Ireland’s young player of the year after scoring nine times and bagging another nine assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyons will now get the chance to integrate himself with his new side out in Spain, where Pool are stepping up their preparations ahead of their return.

Appleton’s men are now back in training after a week off as part of their World Cup break ahead of their next game, which comes against Birmingham City on Saturday, December 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad