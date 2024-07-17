Albie Morgan has a message for Blackpool’s new signings. (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The midfielder is becoming a part of the furniture at Blackpool and is on hand to help the new arrivals.

Albie Morgan says that Blackpool's warm weather training camp in Spain will be of a benefit to the new signings.

The Blackpool squad arrived in Malaga on Sunday for a week long training camp in the south-west Andalusia. A pre-season friendly has been lined up against Cadiz on Friday (July 19), as Neil Critchley and his staff prepare the players for the upcoming campaign.

"We're expecting a tough week," said Morgan about the trip.

"We know it is going to be difficult with many factors like the weather. It will be nice to change location, put in the work out there in Spain, and keep being positive, learn new things, the news lads are learning, and the boys like myself and the others who have been here longer, keep trying to implement the stuff what the manager is telling us.

Blackpool have been proactive in the transfer market and have made five signings, including three new faces. Ashley Fletcher, Lee Evans and Zac Ashworth have all arrived, and they will hopefully bed in quickly after Hayden Coulson and Jordan Rhodes also returned.

A week abroad in which the players will see each train every day, as well as enjoy evening dinners together, and activities is the team bonding exercise that will help the newcomers integrate to their new surroundings quicker. Morgan, who arrived at Bloomfield Road last summer, admitted there was a similar feeling to the squad to when he arrived, and said it would be up to him to help his new teammates settle in.

"I found it easy to settle in," said Morgan last week.

"We've got a similar group of lads to kind of when I was first here. I am sure they will all settle in fine. The week away abroad is a good time for them to settle in and to get to know new faces.

"Same for me and the other boys who have been here to get to know them and build that kind of relationship as that definitely has an influence on the pitch."

When Blackpool are back from Spain, a behind-closed-doors friendly against West Brom awaits them on the Tuesday (July 23). They also have games against Sunderland (July 27), Tranmere Rovers (July 30) and Crewe Alexandra on August 3.

Blackpool's season kicks off against newly promoted Crawley Town on August 10 at 5.30 pm, and with five more games to get through, and the heat of Spain, it is hoped that the trials and tribulations the team has to go through now will help set them up for success for the season.

When asked for his aims during pre-season, Morgan responded: "Just to keep gaining fitness, to keep training hard, and obviously looking to get better performances and results in pre-season.

"I'm sure that will come, each day we are training and working hard. Whether that be the running or the tactical work, we're trying to improve every single day and that's what we will continue to do."