New sports facilities to be built in deprived area of Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The go-ahead has been given to build a new sports facility for youngsters living in one of Blackpool's most deprived areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town hall planners have approved an application for an outdoor multi-use games area (MUGA) on land on Gorton Street, in Brunswick ward. It will replace existing facilities which are said to have become rundown and have attracted anti-social behaviour.

LDRS

The replacement PlayZone will see a new surface put down, enclosed by fencing and with two floodlights at each end. There will also be spectator areas and wheelchair access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will share a site already earmarked for a new £1.7m youth club for the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club, being built thanks to a grant from the government's Youth Investment Fund.

Youngsters will be encouraged to use the PlayZone to take part in football and basketball, and it is hoped to particularly target groups who miss out on this type of sport. There will be an electronic access system in order that participants can book use of the PlayZone.

Documents accompanying the planning application say: "The PlayZone Programme has been developed to tackle inequalities in physical activity and access to high-quality facilities in targeted areas, by The Football Foundation providing funding towards community-led spaces. The purpose of the PlayZone Scheme is to invest in areas with the greatest need, with the aim of encouraging specific priority groups to be more active."

It adds: "The proposal would be of considerable benefit to the local community groups, through the upgrading of an existing facility to provide safer participation in sport."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultation among the community took place ahead of the proposals being drawn up to find out what residents most wanted.

A number of initiatives, including in partnership with the police, have shown participation in activities and sports has helped to reduce anti-social behaviour in the Brunswick neighbourhood.