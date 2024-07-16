Karamoko Dembele proved to be a superb addition for the Seasiders on loan from Brest, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions

Former Blackpool favourite Karamoko Dembele looks poised to seal his expected return to English football.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old is currently back with parent club and Ligue 1 side Brest after spending a hugely successful loan spell at Bloomfield Road last season.

However, with the new EFL season less than four weeks away - with Blackpool kicking off their latest League One campaign away to Crawley on August 10 - a return to this side of the English Channel appears to be edging closing for the in-demand winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past 24 hours, it emerged that the Seasiders’ third-tier rivals, Bolton, had made contact with Brest as they looked to steal a march on the competitions for the forward’s signature.

That came as something of a surprise, given the Premier League and Championship clubs reported to have a long-standing admiration for the former Celtic youngster, including West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Everton.

Yet it appears Ian Evatt might be set for disappointment, with Dembele once again at the centre of transfer speculation on Tuesday. Indeed, it’s been reported by transfer specialist Darren Witcoop that Championship trio Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Derby have now all made their moves to entice the player back to the Football League.

Providing the latest on Dembele’s future, he posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Sheffield Wednesday, Derby and Portsmouth have all made offers to French side Brest for winger Karamoko Dembele. Dembele impressed in League One at Blackpool last season. Bolton have also confirmed an interest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dembele featured 47 times in all competitions for Blackpool last season, registering nine goals and 14 assists as he established himself as favourite of the Bloomfield Road faithful. However, those impressive numbers failed to land Neil Critchley’s side a play-off spot as they finished the 2023-24 season in eighth place.

Critchley was keen to see the former England under-18 international back in the north west to bolster this season’s promotion ambitions. However, the Seasiders boss knew that would prove difficult as the player’s stock continued to rise while with the club.

Speaking at the end of last season, when Dembele picked up a host in individual awards for his Blackpool performances, Critchley said: “He’s been outstanding, and rightly won the supporters’ and players’ player of the season.

“He always takes the game to the opposition, he’s nearly got double figures in goals, he’s got double figures in assists. For his first full season in senior football, I think he’s a really exciting player for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he can go to the top. Of course, we would love to keep him but sometimes you’re a victim of your own success in terms of developing these players – that’s the loan market.”

Dembele has a year remaining on his Brest contract. However, last week club sporting director Grégory Lorenzi stated he would be one of four players to part ways with the club this summer.