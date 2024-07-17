Blackpool FC Elmer buyer announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Richardson, from TreadTracker.com, is the generous buyer of the much-loved Blackpool FC Elmer, Elmer Armfield. This acquisition raised vital funds for Brian House Children’s Hospice, showcasing his commitment to both the community and the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elmer Armfield was one of 71 sculptures based on David McKee’s much-loved Elmer the Patchwork Elephant which formed Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool, capturing the hearts of the community and supporters alike. Each of the large sculptures were sold at auction last month, raising vital funds for Brian House Children’s Hospice, ensuring the continued provision of care for children with life-limiting conditions.

The sculpture, which was painted with the tangerine kit as worn by BFC legend and former Trinity Hospice President, the late Jimmy Armfield, was won by Steve after an exciting bidding competition at the famous Blackpool Tower. Overall, artworks from the town’s first ever art trail raised £143,550 for Brian House at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian House Chief Executive David Houston said: “We were absolutely blown away by the generousity of the people who joined us for the auction, whether they were in the room on the night or watching and bidding online, who raised a phenomenal amount of money for our dedicated children’s hospice. “A very special thank you to Steve who joined us on the night and was incredible supportive through a number of our sculptures and of Brian House overall. We are looking forward to showing him the impact of his exceptional generosity.”Steve Richardson's involvement doesn't stop there. His company, TreadTracker.com, was announced as the new principal front-of-shirt sponsor for Blackpool FC for the 2024/25 season. This partnership signifies a strong bond between the club and a business that shares its values of community support and excellence.

Elmer Armfield on the Promenade

"I am incredibly honoured to be a part of this fantastic community initiative," said Steve Richardson, CEO of TreadTracker.com. "The work that Brian House Children’s Hospice does is invaluable, and I am thrilled that the funds from the Elmer auction will support such an essential cause. Additionally, partnering with Blackpool FC as the front-of-shirt sponsor is a dream come true. We look forward to a successful season ahead and fostering a deep connection with the fans."

TreadTracker.com, a leader in advanced tyre tracking technology, aims to bring innovation and precision to the forefront of the automotive industry. The synergy between the brand's forward-thinking approach and Blackpool FC's dedication to progress and community engagement promises an exciting collaboration.

At this time, Steve is un-decided where Armfield Elmer will reside permanently but for the immediate future, Armfield Elmer will be taking some downtime with the additional 5 Elmer's purchased by Steve and his wife Karen.

For more information about TreadTracker.com, visit www.treadtracker.com. To learn more about Brian House Children’s Hospice and to support their cause, visit www.brianhouse.org.uk.