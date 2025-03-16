Absence of Middlesbrough loanee explained in Blackpool's defeat to Leyton Orient

Middlesbrough loanee Sammy Silvera was absent for Blackpool’s 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon.

Along with Elkan Baggott, who is on loan at Bloomfield Road from Ipswich Town, the Australian dropped out of the Seasiders’ matchday squad, with CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham being named on the bench instead.

The winger made the move to the Fylde Coast in January, after a stint with Portsmouth came to an end early following a disappointing few months at Fratton Park.

It’s been hit and miss for the 24-year-old in Tangerine so far, with his game time on the whole remaining limited.

In the 10 League One matches he has been able to feature in, he has scored one goal and provided an assist.

While other options were available to Blackpool boss Steve Bruce on Saturday afternoon, Silvera’s absence was due to injury.

“He hurt his knee and tweaked it a little bit,” the Seasiders head coach said.

“He wasn’t comfortable on it, so we’ll see how that is during the week. We don’t think it’s serious but it was enough not to risk him today.”

Silvera’s career

After being born in London, Silvera grew up in Australia, and started his football career with Western Sydney Wanderers Youth, before later playing for Central Coast Mariners.

The Socceroos winger made the move over to Europe in 2020, joining F.C. Paços de Ferreira, but failed to make a senior appearance for the Primeira Liga, and instead headed out on loan on three occasions, representing Casa Pia, Sanjoanense and Newcastle Jets.

After returning to the Central Coast Mariners for a season, he became an A-League champion, before joining Middlesbrough in 2023.

During his first season at the Riverside Stadium, the left midfielder made 37 appearances for the North Yorkshire club in the Championship, but was loaned out to Portsmouth at the start of the current campaign.

Following 12 outings for Pompey in all competitions, Silvera’s time a Fratton Park was brought to an end in January.

