AFC Fylde travel to Aldershot Town tonight Picture: AFC Fylde

David Longwell wants AFC Fylde’s players to go again as they look to give their National League survival fight a welcome boost this evening.

That defeat, coupled with Boston United’s win over Sutton United, leaves Fylde four points from safety with seven games left of the season.

The first of those is tonight’s rearranged game at an Aldershot team in 15th position after losing at Rochdale last Saturday.

Speaking to club media after the defeat at Yeovil, Fylde’s interim boss said: “You think of Sutton (2-1 defeat), losing late goals, throwing games away, and it’s happened again today.

“We then go and beat Forest Green (3-0), who are obviously higher up the table and, sometimes, the games don’t go the way you want them to go.

“The most galling thing is there’s games we should have got points from – another one today.

“We didn’t deserve to lose the game so it’s another point dropped, if not three points dropped, that we could have got.

“If you look at those key moments late in the game, we should have scored. I like to think if we scored, that was it.

“We’re just going to have to dust ourselves down. It’s a gruelling schedule but they’re going to have to get on with it, put themselves back out there and try to win a game of football.

“We’re going to have to find ways of getting points. I can’t fault them in regards to their mentality, pre-game, their work at training.”