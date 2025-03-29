Yeovil Town 1, AFC Fylde 0:Late goal agony for Coasters against Glovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​It was heartbreak for AFC Fylde who conceded in the 96th minute to lose 1-0 away at Yeovil Town.

After missing a golden chance in the dying seconds, the referee played a further three minutes which allowed Yeovil the chance to steal all three points.

The hosts started the contest the better of the two sides, with Ben Winterbottom forced into a diving save early on.

Fylde grew into the clash in Somerset and after riding the early pressure, started to create opportunities of their own.

Match action from AFC Fylde's defeat at Yeovil Town (photo: AFC Fylde)

The visitors were having some joy down the right hand side as Bardell linked up with Roberts well. That link up looked to give Nick Haughton an opportunity but his effort was well charged down.

Ethan Mitchell also had a similar opportunity as he looked to meet Will Hugill’s cross but again his effort was deflected.

Fylde grew frustrated with very few decisions going their way in the first 45, with three Coasters players booked within the opening half an hour.

But there was little goalmouth action left in the first half as the scores remained goalless.

The second half was fairly scrappy throughout as neither sold grasped a hold of the game.

Max Bardell was forced into a crucial block as the game looked to reach its final stages before injury time saw the drama unfold.

A corner from the far side was met by substitute Ashley Boatswain but his header flew wide of the target. Based on the time added, many thought that would be the final action. But after a goalmouth scramble, Yeovil bundled home a winner in the dying seconds.

Fylde have to bounce back quickly ahead of a big night in midweek as they make the long trip down to Aldershot Town.