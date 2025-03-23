AFC Fylde defeated Forest Green Rovers at Mill Farm Picture: AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde ended a run of three consecutive defeats as they enjoyed a resounding victory against Forest Green Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An impressive display at Mill Farm on Saturday saw the Coasters score three goals and keep a clean sheet against their promotion-chasing visitors.

The first 10 minutes were back and forth, Max Bardell’s deep cross giving Forest Green goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek something to think about in the early stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Fylde who broke the deadlock on 26 minutes after Ethan Mitchell broke into the area, leading to a chance for Gavin Massey.

His shot was brilliantly tipped onto the post by Mrozek, but the ball fell kindly for Will Hugill who had a simple finish into an empty net.

A big chance then came the Coasters’ way late on in the half as Mitchell and Tyler Roberts were two on one, but Cian Harries did well to recover in forcing a corner.

Leading 1-0 at half-time, Fylde saw Massey’s goal within seconds of the restart ruled out by the referee for handball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts then had a shot blocked by Adam May before the Coasters doubled their advantage in the 63rd minute.

Harry Davis found himself free at the back post to make it 2-0 after some fine attacking play from Haughton.

A third goal then arrived eight minutes later as Haughton found the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area, scoring with a trademark strike.

Forest Green had a big chance to grab a goal back late on as substitute Christian Doidge hit the post, but the clean sheet capped a professional display from the Coasters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win saw them climb to fourth-bottom in the National League table, one point from safety with eight matches remaining of the season.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Bardell, Whelan, Davis, McFayden, Mitchell, Riley (A Long 90), Hugill, Roberts (Evans 74), Haughton (Boatswain 83), Massey (Adom 87). Subs not used: Clark, Obi, Ormerod.

Forest Green Rovers: Mrozek, Osadebe (S Long 80), Inniss, Harries, Robson, May, McCann (Knowles 80), Sercombe (Bunker 43), McAllister, Quigley (Doidge 60), Garrick (Cardwell 60). Subs not used: Tozer, Fleming.

Referee: Dean Watson.

Attendance: 1,444.