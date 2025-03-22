AFC Fylde chief under no illusion as to the task facing his players
Defeats to Braintree Town, Ebbsfleet United and Sutton United leave the Coasters second-bottom of the National League table.
However, only three points separate them from Dagenham and Redbridge in 19th with nine games remaining.
The first of those comes today when the Coasters welcome third-placed Forest Green, managed by Steve Cotterill with whom Longwell worked at Shrewsbury Town.
Speaking to club media, Fylde’s interim boss said: “I worked with him for two-and-a-half years and his attention to detail, his work ethic, is second to none – and I’ve worked with a lot of top people.
“His work ethic is incredible and that’s why he’s worked at the level he’s worked at.
“I know, going into this game, it’s going to be really hard. You look at them, there’s such expectation on them but he’s done a really good job because there’s teams that have come down who haven’t managed to keep up the top of the table.
“I still speak to him on a regular basis. He’s given me advice about things and I’ve only got respect for him because of the time I worked with him, because of what he did for me and what he did for staff and players.
“When you look at the level that they are and the level he is, it’s going to be such a big task for us, but the players will go out there and try their very best to try and get something out of the game.”