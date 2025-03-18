AFC Fylde 1 Sutton United 2: Coasters sunk by late strikes

AFC Fylde conceded two late goals to fall to defeat at home to Sutton United on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde led for over 70 minutes at Mill Farm and would rue a missed penalty as two goals in the final five minutes of normal time consigned them to a third successive National League defeat.

Coasters keeper Ben Winterbottom was called into action early on, scooping up a low shot by former Fleetwood Town forward Ashley Nadesan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coasters celebrate Ethan Mitchell’s strike, which so nearly brought victory over Sutton Photo: AFC FYLDE

Fylde hadn’t scored in their previous two games but hit the front on 15 minutes, when Ethan Mitchell’s perfectly-struck left-foot shot found the top left corner of the net from 20 yards.

Little else stuck in the memory from the first half, the only other chance falling to Fylde captain Corey Whelan but his effort was charged down by the Sutton defence.

Within two minutes of the second half getting underway, Tyler Roberts was fouled in the box and referee Scott Tallis pointed to the spot.

Gavin Massey stepped up but his effort was well saved by keeper Jack Sims and the score remained 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mid-table London side squandered a great chance to equalise soon after, when striker Nadesan missed from close range.

Mitchell then went close to doubling his tally for the evening. After fine work by Will Hugill, Mitchell received the ball on the edge of the area but curled his shot the wrong side of the post.

Sutton pushed for an equaliser in what felt like a must-win match for Fylde. However, they conceded on 86 minutes, when Finlay Barbrook fired the ball under Brentford loanee Winterbottom to level matters.

And two minutes later Sutton were ahead, Davies converting a penalty to complete the turnaround.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde threw Kain Adom and Ash Boatswain into the mix to try to salvage a point but it was to no avail.

It was heartbreaking for Fylde to fall to defeat after leading for the large majority of the game.

The Coasters slip to second-bottom, three points from safety, as they prepare to host third-placed Forest Green on Saturday.

Fylde: Winterbottom, Sassi (Adom 89), Whelan, Davis, McFayden, Riley, Mitchell, Hugill, Roberts (Evans 73), Massey (Boatswain 89), Ormerod (Haughton 68); Not used: Clark, Obi, Long