AFC Fylde have confirmed the appointment of Frankie McAvoy to the coaching team at Mill Farm until the end of the season.

The former Preston North End manager will assist interim bosses David Longwell and Chris Neal as they bid to lead the Coasters out of the National League relegation positions.

McAvoy was linked with a move to Mill Farm last week, having been let go by Hearts last September after the sacking of head coach Steven Naismith.

He said: “I’m delighted to be here and help David and Chris for the remainder of the campaign.

“I’ve known David for a long time and I was more than happy to come and assist him and the rest of the team whilst we look to remain in the division.

“We all know what is at stake and we know the importance of staying in the division.

“We’ve got some big games coming up and I’ll be doing everything I can to help the team pick up the necessary points to stay in the National League.”

McAvoy had previously assisted Alex Neil at Hamilton Academical, Norwich City and Preston before being given the top job at Deepdale in May 2021.

He lasted 25 games of the 2021/22 campaign before being replaced by Ryan Lowe in December 2021.

McAvoy then initially joined Hearts as academy director in February 2022, moving into the first team coaching set-up the following summer.

The role of head coach then followed in 2023 as Naismith worked towards gaining his UEFA Pro Licence qualification.