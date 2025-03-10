Ex-Preston North End and Hearts coach in frame for AFC Fylde role

Former Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy is in the frame to join AFC Fylde’s management team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coasters parted ways with ex-Blackpool striker Kevin Phillips last month, with David Longwell placed in interim charge at Mill Farm for the remainder of the season.

According to the Lancashire Post, McAvoy could be added to the caretaker coach’s list of staff, as the club look to fight off the prospect of relegation from the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scot’s last job was with Hearts, whom he left back in September following the sacking of Steven Naismith - with former Seasiders boss Neil Critchley taking over the reins at Tynecastle.

McAvoy had initially joined the Edinburgh outfit as academy director in February 2022, before transitioning into the first team coaching setup the following summer, assuming the role of head coach while ex-Everton man Naismith gained his UEFA Pro License qualification.

If the 50-year-old was to take the assistant's role with Fylde, it would be his fifth role as a coach.

After initially starting off as Alex Neil’s number two at Hamilton Academical, Norwich City and Preston North End, he eventually landed the top job at Deepdale following a spell as interim boss.

McAvoy lasted 25 games of the 2021/22 campaign before being replaced by Ryan Lowe in December.