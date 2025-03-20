AFC Fylde lost to Sutton United on Tuesday Picture: AFC Fylde

David Longwell bemoaned a ‘smash and grab’ outcome after watching AFC Fylde beaten by two late goals in midweek.

The Coasters lost 2-1 against Sutton United at Mill Farm on Tuesday, having led for much of the game after Ethan Mitchell’s early goal.

Gavin Massey missed a penalty to put them 2-0 up before the visitors took victory with two goals in the last five minutes of normal time from Finley Barbrook and Will Davies.

It was a defeat which saw Fylde drop to second-bottom in the National League, though only three points separate them from Dagenham and Redbridge in 19th.

Speaking to club media, the interim boss said: “It’s hard to try and put into words but, for long periods of the game, the boys were unbelievable.

“How they’ve come away losing that game, it’s hard to try and explain. The first 30, 35 minutes, we’d asked for a reaction and they were top notch.

“We obviously score and we dominated the game for long spells. The last 10 minutes of the first half, they get a bit of rhythm, but we changed a bit second half and got a bit more pressure on the ball.

“It’s hard for anybody involved at the club that you do so well for long periods of the match and for some reason, near the end, you end up giving away two goals which – as I said the other day – isn’t good enough.

“The game should have been done and dusted with the penalty at 1-0. If you go 2-0 up, I don’t think they come back into it. It’s a smash and grab.”