AFC Fylde's tactical approach put the block on Rochdale
Easter Monday’s stalemate was the Coasters’ first game since relegation back to National League North was confirmed on Good Friday.
Speaking after Monday’s match, Fylde’s interim head coach told club media: “We’ve said to the players, after what’s happened and the situation they’re in, they’ve got to play for some sort of pride.
“We just want to go out, be committed and try our best in every game.
“When we do sit in a slightly lower block, we are a lot harder to play against.
“Rochdale are very good, you can see that in how they play.
“Not many teams get clean sheets against them, particularly away from home, so I’m proud of the players because of how hard they’ve worked – and at least they’ve got a point.”
Ben Winterbottom’s clean sheet was Fylde’s first shutout in six matches and only their third in 20 games during the calendar year.
The keeper made fine saves from Kairo Mitchell and Harvey Gilmour in helping to end a run of four consecutive away defeats.
Longwell added: “The discipline and the shape that they had was brilliant.
“We need to, as I said last week, move into a mid-block. Because we’ve not got the fittest team and the quickest team, it’s hard to go toe to toe because you just get opened up all the time.
“To try and stay within games, you’ve got to come up with solutions – and the best that fits this team is that.”