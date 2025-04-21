AFC Fylde keeper Ben Winterbottom made some fine saves Photo: AFC Fylde

An assured defensive display saw AFC Fylde hold National League play-off hopefuls Rochdale to a goalless draw on Monday.​

The opening stages at the Crown Oil Arena were fairly scrappy, with neither side taking a grip of the game.

It was the hosts who had the first attempt on goal as Ben Winterbottom claimed Kairo Mitchell’s tame effort from distance.

At the other end, a Fylde free-kick saw Joe Riley send the ball into the area where Harry Davis’ header flew wide.

Max Bardell made a crucial intervention and Cory Edwards fired wide as Rochdale won a succession of corners, only for the Coasters to hold firm and eventually regain possession.

Nick Haughton forced an important block from Dale skipper Kyron Gordon moments before the interval, having seen Ash Boatswain combine well with Will Hugill.

There were a flurry of opportunities early in the second half as Winterbottom made a smart low stop after Sam Beckwith found Mitchell.

Lincoln McFayden linked up well with Haughton before sending a weak effort towards the home goal, though Winterbottom had to make an excellent stop from Harvey Gilmore at the other end.

Corey Whelan blocked Tarryn Allarakhia’s powerful effort from distance before heading wide from Gavin Massey’s set piece.

Massey also sent in a teasing ball, just beyond Bardell, in the game’s final attacking action as David Longwell’s players earned a point for their efforts.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Davis, Whelan, Stokes (Long 64), McFayden, Evans, Riley (Massey 61), Hugill, Bardell, Haughton (Ormerod 82), Boatswain (Jolley 64). Subs not used: Clark, Sassi, Ustabasi.