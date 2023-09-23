AFC Fylde trio are setting the standard
The Coasters play Southend United this afternoon, looking to halt a run of six defeats in seven which has dropped them to the foot of the table.
Defensive reinforcements have arrived within the last week as former Sheffield United youngsters Kyron Gordon and Sam Graham have penned deals at Mill Farm.
Gordon made his debut in the defeat against Eastleigh last Saturday, while Graham’s first game was Tuesday’s loss at Solihull Moors.
Both have impressed the Fylde head coach, who also used former Barrow AFC midfielder Josh Kay as a further example of what his players should aspire to.
Murray said: “Sometimes, you don’t want to single out people to the public and players but the new lads have been brilliant.
“Those two, along with Josh Kay, are a sign of where we need to improve our standards.
“All three have come from Football League clubs and we’re seeing that in what they do and how they do it.
“Sam and Kyron haven’t had a pre-season, they haven’t played since last season, but their performances have been top class.
“We’ve noticed a difference immediately and we need the guys in the building to raise their standards because they are capable of that.
“I think we were unlucky on Tuesday. I think we deserved to win the game but there is a big problem we need to fix.
“Ninety per cent of the time, when we concede the first goal, the second comes quickly.”