Adam Murray has challenged his AFC Fylde squad to match the standards set by three new arrivals if the club is to thrive in the National League.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Coasters play Southend United this afternoon, looking to halt a run of six defeats in seven which has dropped them to the foot of the table.

Defensive reinforcements have arrived within the last week as former Sheffield United youngsters Kyron Gordon and Sam Graham have penned deals at Mill Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFC Fylde's new signing Sam Graham Picture: AFC Fylde

Both have impressed the Fylde head coach, who also used former Barrow AFC midfielder Josh Kay as a further example of what his players should aspire to.

Murray said: “Sometimes, you don’t want to single out people to the public and players but the new lads have been brilliant.

“Those two, along with Josh Kay, are a sign of where we need to improve our standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All three have come from Football League clubs and we’re seeing that in what they do and how they do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sam and Kyron haven’t had a pre-season, they haven’t played since last season, but their performances have been top class.

“We’ve noticed a difference immediately and we need the guys in the building to raise their standards because they are capable of that.

“I think we were unlucky on Tuesday. I think we deserved to win the game but there is a big problem we need to fix.