AFC Fylde squad reacted in the right way to FA Cup defeat

Craig Mahon has called on AFC Fylde’s players to keep their standards high as they hope it is second time lucky against Leamington this evening.

They now host Leamington tonight (7.45pm), a replay of the game from September 20 which was abandoned in the second half with Fylde 4-0 ahead.

A draw or a win would lift Mahon’s players into second place in National League North, with no other games taking place in midweek.

Speaking after Saturday’s win, Fylde’s head coach told the club’s media team: “I still feel we can be better but, when you come to a place like this after Tuesday night at Darlington, it’s a great way to react.

“It (losing) becomes habit like winning does. If you lose and then you lose another, you can get stuck in a rut.

“When you do lose a game, you want to react as soon as possible and get that out of your system – we’ve gone and won today, so the lads are back to winning ways and back full of confidence.

“We’ve just got to keep backing that up every week and not letting our standards slip because, as Darlington showed, if we drop our standards we’ll be punished.

“This is a squad game and we need everybody pushing each other. I need the lads on the bench doing what they’ve done over the last few weeks; coming on and making an impact.

“It keeps the high standard we expect in the dressing room.”