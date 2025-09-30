Darlington 3 AFC Fylde 1: Coasters crash out in FA Cup replay

​AFC Fylde bowed out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 defeat at Darlington in Tuesday's third qualifying round replay.

The Quakers earned this second chance thanks to Aidan Rutledge's stoppage-time equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Mill Farm on Saturday.

And they made the most of the reprieve as Cedric Main and Tom Platt made it 2-0 at half-time in the replay, then Will McGowan sealed the victory after George Wilson pulled one back.

​George Wilson’s goal wasn’t enough to keep Fylde in the FA Cup at Darlington Photo: AIDAN WILSON

Tom Whelan struck a sweet shot just wide in the opening minute but that was as good as it got for Fylde in the first half at a ground where they won 3-1 in August.

Will Hatfield's effort cannoned off the Fylde woodwork before Main opened the scoring on 25 minutes, nipping past keeper Zac Jones to roll the ball home.

Darlington continued to control this all-National League North tie and doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, captain Platt climbing highest to glance a header into the bottom corner.

Charlie Jolley fired into the side-netting from a tight angle and Luca Thomas tested keeper Peter Jameson before half-time substitute Wilson gave Fylde a lifeline on 55 minutes, collecting Whelan's pass and curling a shot home.

But Darlington restored their two-goal advantage 10 minutes later, when Fylde gifted up possession and McGowan slammed the ball past Jones.

Ethan Mitchell glanced a header just wide in stoppage-time but there was no way back for Craig Mahon's side.

Mahon said: “I think we got what we deserved. I don't think well played well and the first half was our worst performance of the season.

"We never got going and were trying to rush everything. We need to play with more patience and composure.”

Fylde return to league action on Saturday at AFC Telford United, who visit Darlington in the next round of the cup a week later.

Fylde: Jones, McFayden, Mitchell, Merrie, Thomas (Coates 69), Jolley (Ustabasi 60), Healy-Byrne, O'Kane (Wilson 46), C Whelan, T Whelan, Colclough (Mayor 46); Not used: Boyes, Brockbank, Meadowcroft