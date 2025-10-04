AFC Fylde look to respond after midweek defeat

AFC Fylde travel to AFC Telford United Photo: Steve McLellan

Craig Mahon is seeking an immediate response as AFC Fylde look to bounce back from FA Cup disappointment this afternoon.

It leaves Fylde focusing on league matters as they look for a seventh win in nine matches.

The Coasters’ head coach told the club’s media team: “Obviously the other night was disappointing but it’s our first loss in nine, 10 games, so it’s a chance for us to start another run.

“We’re just going to look for a response and get ourselves back to our standard.

“Sometimes, when you lose, it’s a good thing because it humbles you and it makes you want to work harder to be better next time.

“They (Telford) are a tough team. I’ve watched a lot of their clips; they battle, they’re young, they’re enthusiastic, they’re full of energy.

“If you give them any sense of space or if you drop your levels, they’re going to punish you.

“We’ve got to make sure that we go there, respect them, but also make sure that we want to implement our own style on the game.

“We want to get back to winning ways – and it’s going to be a tough one – but I expect the lads to be ready to go and ready to put in another performance.”

Fylde have also confirmed their abandoned league match against Leamington will be replayed next Tuesday (7.45pm).

A waterlogged pitch ended the original match a fortnight ago, with the Coasters leading 4-0 in the second half.