​Coasters start to season has surprised head coach Craig Mahon

​AFC Fylde boss Craig Mahon admits his team’s fine start to the National League North season has exceeded his expectations.

​The 36-year-old was appointed as head coach this summer following the Coasters relegation from the top tier of non-league football.

Immediately, he set about the task of devising a squad capable of challenging for promotion and brought in a raft of new players.

Twelve signings were made and Mahon fully expected there to be a few teething problems at first.

However, the Coasters sit in second spot in the table – just one point off leaders South Shields – after winning six of their opening eight league games.

They also progressed to the third qualifying round of the FA Cup, where they will host Darlington, after beating Bamber Bridge 4-1 last weekend.

"We’ve probably had a start that nobody could imagine we would have,” Mahon told the club’s in-house media.

"We’ve got 12 new players, a new management and sometimes they can take a while to gel but as a group we have clicked and it’s going at the moment really well.”

Fylde host Leamington at Mill Farm this weekend and could go top with victory.

"They’ve had some good victories,” said Mahon. “If you look at their record – beating Chorley, beating Southport, beating Radcliffe – they’re picking up points against some really good teams.”