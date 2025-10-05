​AFC Telford United 1, AFC Fylde 3: Coasters come from behind to earn big victory

a

Second half goals from Charlie Jolley, Jon Ustabasi and Corey Whelan made it seven league games unbeaten for Craig Mahon's side in a big win in Shropshire.

AFC Fylde started the contest on the front foot with Ryan Colclough causing all sorts of problems on the left-hand side.

After winning a free kick in a good position, Fylde looked promising from the first whistle in Shropshire.

AFC Fylde celebrate beating AFC Telford United 3-1 (photo: Steve McLellan)

However, against the run of play, a mistake at the back allowed Remi Walker to steal possession high up the pitch and slot past Zac Jones to break the deadlock as Telford took the lead.

Fylde dominated possession from then on, without ever really troubling the Telford back line.

That was until virtually the final kick of the half as the ball fell kindly to Luca Thomas, who looked to bend an effort into the far corner, but it was well kept out by Josh Gracey.

Thomas had a very similar chance early in the second half, but this time on his right foot, which was well palmed away by Gracey.

Just before the hour mark, Fylde finally found the back of the net with an outstanding goal. Ryan Colclough showed some excellent feet to spin past two defenders before switching the ball over to Luca Thomas. The Fylde winger then drilled the ball perfectly across the face for Charlie Jolley to tap in and draw Mahon's side level.

Colclough continued to cause Telford headaches and thought he'd earnt a spot kick after being tripped in the penalty area, but the referee disagreed.

George Wilson and Jon Ustabasi were introduced in an attempt to take all three points.

And Jon Ustabasi made the perfect impact within minutes of his introduction, setting himself up before unleashing a rocket effort to pick out the top corner.

Fylde didn't settle for two, with Corey Whelan forcing a great save out of Gracey before Max Taylor sent a crashing header against the bar.

But as Fylde kept Telford penned in, skipper Whelan did have his goal and Fylde's third, picking out the far corner to seal all three points for Fylde.