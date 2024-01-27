Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Coasters have started 2024 by taking seven points from nine in the National League at Mill Farm.

They now welcome a Bromley team sitting second in the table, having lost one of their last 14 in all competitions.

Both sides go into the game on the back of midweek points, Fylde having lost a two-goal lead in drawing 2-2 with FC Halifax Town on Tuesday.

AFC Fylde lost at Bromley in November Picture: Steve McLellan

Bromley drew 1-1 at Aldershot on the same night; their third straight league stalemate.

Beech said: “We’re playing some really fast football, but we need to make sure our game management is better in terms of putting our opponent to the sword and seeing out situations.

“It doesn’t matter if Bromley are one, two or three goals down, they aren’t giving up, so our players need to be very mindful they are playing a very hungry team.

“We have to try and take care of our own business to make sure we can be in this division next season.”

November’s first meeting at Hayes Lane saw Bromley win 1-0 thanks to Josh Passley’s second-half goal.

As Beech acknowledged, that was a game where Fylde were second best for 45 minutes.

He said: “It was a narrow defeat but we rode our luck in that they were very dominant in the first half.