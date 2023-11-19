Bromley 1 AFC Fylde 0: Coasters cannot find way back after Passley breaks deadlock
Josh Passley’s goal just after the hour mark proved decisive, with Fylde putting in a spirited performance against a side that currently sits third in the table.
Chris Beech made four changes from the side that was beaten against York City, with Emeka Obi, Danny Philliskirk, Josh Kay and Siya Ligendza replacing Max Conway, Danny Whitehead, Joe Rowley and Luke Charman.
The opening half-hour in the capital was proving difficult for the Coasters so far, who had Theo Richardson to thank for keeping the scoreline level.
However, Fylde found themselves behind after 61 minutes. Corey Whitely’s cross on the left fell to Passley, who took one touch under pressure and powered right-footed beyond Richardson and into the top-left corner.
Danny Ormerod came on for Haughton to make his professional debut off the bench, in place of Haughton before Taelor O’Kane was introduced soon after, replacing Danny Philliskirk.
Late on, O’Kane’s teasing ball across goal was flicked on by Charman, which just evaded Ormerod.
In the six minutes of added time, Josh Kay’s attempt was blocked by Webster before Ustabasi headed over Ormerod’s cross at the back post as Fylde were defeated.