AFC Fylde players look to continue improvement
and live on Freeview channel 276
They host York City tomorrow, having exited the FA Cup at Sutton United a week ago.
Fylde have gained seven points from nine since Beech took over first-team matters after Adam Murray’s exit last month.
After drawing with Ebbsfleet United and beating Oldham Athletic, the Coasters won 4-0 at a Gateshead team on the fringes of the play-offs.
It was a result that lifted Fylde out of the relegation places as six points separate the bottom eight.
Beech, the club’s director of football, said: “It’s very good to be in that position after a lot of hard work.
“I’m really pleased for the players and the supporters, especially with the game at Gateshead; to come away with a clean sheet and score four more goals was very pleasing.”
Having risked becoming cut adrift at the bottom of the table, Fylde are now in a position to dictate their own fortunes after 18 games.
However, when asked if climbing out of the bottom four would give his players any psychological lift, Beech said: “I’m not too concerned about that.
“All I’m concerned about is making sure we win enough games to preserve our National League status and we do it as fast as possible.
“Historically, it’s 11 or 12 wins. We had two in 15 so, of course, we had to take a decision and to get two in four days is excellent.
“It doesn’t mean that’s the new normal. We have to make sure we’re more consistent but it was a good week.”