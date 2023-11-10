AFC Fylde return to National League action this weekend with Chris Beech keen for his players to build on their recent turnaround.

Fylde have gained seven points from nine since Beech took over first-team matters after Adam Murray’s exit last month.

Chris Beech leads AFC Fylde back into National League matters tomorrow Picture: Steve McLellan

It was a result that lifted Fylde out of the relegation places as six points separate the bottom eight.

Beech, the club’s director of football, said: “It’s very good to be in that position after a lot of hard work.

“I’m really pleased for the players and the supporters, especially with the game at Gateshead; to come away with a clean sheet and score four more goals was very pleasing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having risked becoming cut adrift at the bottom of the table, Fylde are now in a position to dictate their own fortunes after 18 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when asked if climbing out of the bottom four would give his players any psychological lift, Beech said: “I’m not too concerned about that.

“All I’m concerned about is making sure we win enough games to preserve our National League status and we do it as fast as possible.

“Historically, it’s 11 or 12 wins. We had two in 15 so, of course, we had to take a decision and to get two in four days is excellent.