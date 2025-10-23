AFC Fylde players earn head coach's praise for midweek win

AFC Fylde head coach Craig Mahon saw his team earn three points on Tuesday Photo: Steve McLellan

Craig Mahon hailed ‘the perfect performance’ after his AFC Fylde players made it six consecutive National League North away wins on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coasters won 5-0 at a Spennymoor Town team which had gone into the game having won its previous four league outings.

Luca Thomas, Ryan Colclough and Danny Ormerod (2) had put Fylde 4-0 up at half-time, after which Colclough completed the scoring with his second goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win kept them second in the table, three points behind South Shields who beat third-placed Scarborough Athletic 4-0.

Mahon told Fylde’s media team: “I’ve been around non-league, National League and National League North – for far too long! – and that’s one of the best performances I’ve seen from a team that I’ve been involved with, or watched or played against.

“It was just really good from start to finish. We spoke to them about the King’s Lynn match the other day (2-1 win), I thought we were really poor in the second half.

“We went through clips, we showed them what we wanted and every plaudit goes to the squad members today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was outstanding, it was just the perfect performance. To come somewhere like this on a Tuesday night, not many teams will do that and I’m so proud of them.

“We’ve now set a new standard, that’s what myself and the staff will expect week in week out.

“The Leamington game, when we were 4-0 up and it got called off, I thought we were fantastic in that game but I just thought it was even better tonight.”