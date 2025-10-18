King's Lynn Town 1 AFC Fylde 2: First-half goals give the Coasters three points

AFC Fylde won at King's Lynn Town on Saturday Photo: Steve McLellan

A gutsy performance saw AFC Fylde make it five consecutive away league wins with victory at King’s Lynn Town on Saturday.

First-half goals from Danny Ormerod and Ryan Colclough gave the Coasters a vital three points despite King’s Lynn captain Michael Clunan pulling one back for the hosts.

Fylde’s first chance of the game arrived after just three minutes, Luca Thomas glancing a header over from Colclough’s floated delivery.

King’s Lynn responded well, Morgan Williams and Jack Lambert looking dangerous along the right-hand side, but Fylde took the lead after just 15 minutes.

Thomas closed down Reece Hall-Johnson before seizing possession, driving into the box and finding Ormerod who poked the ball into an empty net for his eighth goal of the season.

They went close to a second as Tom Whelan found Colclough, who fired a right-footed effort inches wide of the target.

Colclough returned the favour to Tom Whelan, who turned on the edge of the box but couldn’t find the bottom corner.

A second goal eventually came as Thomas was through on goal but, although his effort was saved by Aaron Chapman, he calmly picked out Colclough who rolled it into the net.

Leading 2-0 at the break, Fylde then faced a much different home team in the second half.

Skipper Corey Whelan threw himself in front of Michael Gyasi’s effort before Williams fired wide.

King’s Lynn went close again when Clunan’s dipping volley from the edge of the box went just over Zac Jones’ crossbar.

He did find the back of the net, finishing into the bottom corner after Joseph Nyahwema’s cross into the Fylde penalty area was initially cleared.

Further heroic defending from Corey Whelan and Max Taylor, as well as some key interventions from Jones, helped the Coasters hold off a resurgent home team.

Fylde had half-chances to wrap up in the game in stoppage time, though substitutes Charlie Jolley and Jon Ustabasi both missed the target.

King’s Lynn Town: Chapman, Fleming (Nyahwema 71), Clements, Dickens, Williams (Marriott 85), Clunan, Lambert (Gyasi 46), Hall-Johnson, Collins (Maja 60), Omotayo, Kamara (Wilson 46). Subs not used: Chadwick, Smith.

AFC Fylde: Jones, Taylor, C Whelan, Brockbank, Mitchell, Healy-Byrne (Coates 87), Merrie, T Whelan (Wilson 68), Thomas, Ormerod (Jolley 59), Colclough (Ustabasi 60). Subs not used: Boyes, McFayden, Meadowcroft.