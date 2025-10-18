A fun week's training for the AFC Fylde squad
One point from six at Mill Farm leaves the Coasters third in the table, three points behind leaders South Shields and second-placed Scarborough Athletic.
Having lost to Worksop Town last time out, the Coasters visit King’s Lynn Town this afternoon before Tuesday’s trip to Spennymoor Town.
Speaking to Fylde’s media team, the head coach said: “We’re third in the league, we’re not struggling, we’re doing OK, we’re holding our own.
“We’re a new group but we’re still learning – and that’s including myself. We just want to be better and we’re going to find all the different ways and we’ll look at everything we can to make sure we give the lads every chance to be better.
“We’ve got to go back to enjoying what we’re doing. We’ve got a good group, it’s the best sport, it’s the best job you can be in and we want the lads to come in and enjoy it.
“Even after a loss, I know it’s difficult, but we want the lads coming in with their shoulders back, chests out and enjoying training.
“This week, we’ve enjoyed it, we’ve made it fun, but it’s been appropriate for building up to King’s Lynn and we’ll go there on Saturday with a good game plan.”
Elsewhere, Fylde’s FA Youth Cup involvement ended in midweek with a 2-0 loss at FC Halifax Town in the third qualifying round.