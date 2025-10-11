AFC Fylde 2 Worksop Town 3: Hosts beaten after leading twice

The Coasters suffered just their second defeat of the season on Saturday afternoon as they fell to defeat at home to Worksop Town.

​Fylde led twice in the contest thanks to goals from Luca Thomas and Ryan Colclough, but a brace from Liam Hughes and a header from Aaron Martin secured all three points for the visitors.

The hosts struck the woodwork early on after brilliant play from Danny Mayor saw an effort well saved, before Chris Merrie struck the bottom of the post inside six minutes.

Tom Whelan then went close with a curling effort which fell just over the upright.

Fylde were beaten on their own turf (photo: Aidan Wilson)

Charlie Jolley had a great opportunity just before the 20th minute as Liam Brockbank delivered a wonderful cross, but the No.9 couldn't keep his header down.

Fylde finally found their opener on the stroke of half-time as Mahon's side played a quick free-kick, which saw Mayor pick the ball up from deep, before slipping Thomas through on goal and he smashed his shot into the roof of the net.

Fylde started the second half strongly in search of a second goal.

And Mayor almost had it when his effort was brilliantly blocked by a Worksop defender.

But as Fylde pushed for a second, it was Worksop who found the net as Liam Hughes headed home from a corner.

Fylde retook the lead with substitute Colclough making an instant impact, curling home a wonderful effort into the far corner.

But again, Fylde couldn't hold onto their advantage as Worksop substitute Aaron Martin converted into an empty net after Zac Jones pulled off a wonderful save, but couldn't regain his feet to save the rebound.

Worksop then took the lead for the first time in the contest as the referee awarded a penalty kick with just under 10 minutes to go.

Hughes netted his second of the afternoon from 12 yards in front of the North Stand.

Six minutes were added at the end as Fylde pushed for a late equaliser, but just fell short against a spirited Worksop side who put on an excellent second-half performance.