AFC Fylde squad earns head coach's praise for weekend win

Craig Mahon was delighted to pick up three points after watching his AFC Fylde players return to winning ways on Saturday.

First-half goals from Danny Ormerod and Ryan Colclough gave Mahon’s players a first win in three league matches, as well as a fifth consecutive NLN victory on the road.

Next up is Tuesday’s trip to Spennymoor Town, who are three points behind Fylde in fourth place after winning their last four games.

“The main thing is three points,” Mahon told Fylde’s media team after Saturday’s success.

“After a loss last week, it’s how we react and I thought we did really well first half.

“I thought we were very good, we deserved a two-goal lead. Second half, we were a little bit sloppy on occasions but this is a tough place to come.

“After all the travelling and all the organisation to get ourselves down here, I’m delighted for the lads to be going back home with three points but it’s a good performance and it’s a good win.

“I think we scored at the right times; when we’re on top we look good.

“We scored when we were on top and then to get one just before half-time, it’s the perfect time to go in with a two-goal lead.

“I’m gutted that we didn’t get the clean sheet, I thought they deserved it.

“I thought Zac (Jones) was absolutely tremendous again in goal and I thought it was unfortunate that we couldn’t hold out.”